Chris Kirk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 1st at 12 under with Webb Simpson; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Kirk had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Kirk chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 5 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Kirk hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 6 under for the round.

Kirk missed the green on his first shot on the 233-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Kirk to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Kirk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kirk to 8 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 7 under for the round.