-
-
Chris Baker shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
-
Highlights
Chris Baker makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Baker makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Chris Baker hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Baker finished his day tied for 30th at 7 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Baker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Baker had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Baker hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Baker to 3 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Baker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Baker to 4 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Baker reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Baker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.