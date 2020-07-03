In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chesson Hadley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 71st at 4 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 12th, Hadley's 147 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Hadley had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hadley's 169 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.