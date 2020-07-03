-
Chase Seiffert shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chase Seiffert hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 85th at 3 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Seiffert had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Seiffert to 2 over for the round.
At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to 3 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Seiffert's tee shot went 250 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 194 yards to the water, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Seiffert to 3 over for the round.
