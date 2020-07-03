-
-
Charl Schwartzel finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 98th at 2 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
Schwartzel got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
Schwartzel stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 160-yard par-3 15th. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.