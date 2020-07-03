In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chandler Phillips hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Phillips finished his day tied for 133rd at 1 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a 332 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Phillips chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Phillips to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Phillips reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Phillips to 2 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Phillips's tee shot went 161 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Phillips reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Phillips hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Phillips at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, Phillips hit his 268 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Phillips to 2 over for the round.