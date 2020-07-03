In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Tringale hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 11th at 9 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Tringale's 163 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

Tringale missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tringale had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Tringale's 152 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Tringale hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tringale at 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.