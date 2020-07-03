In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Percy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 98th at 2 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Percy's 107 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Percy had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Percy's 151 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Percy's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Percy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Percy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

Percy got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 under for the round.