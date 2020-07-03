In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Davis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 71st at 4 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Davis's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 12th, Davis chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Davis had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Davis chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to even for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Davis hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Davis's 90 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Davis had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Davis's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.