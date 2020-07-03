-
Cameron Champ shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Champ hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 30th at 7 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Champ's 129 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Champ had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.
