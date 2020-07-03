C.T. Pan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his day tied for 98th at 2 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, C.T. Pan had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Pan chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Pan at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Pan's 79 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pan had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Pan chipped in his fourth shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Pan's tee shot went 184 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 16 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.