  • Bubba Watson shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bubba Watson hits his 182-yard tee shot to 6 feet of the cup at the par-3 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Bubba Watson’s tee shot to 6 feet leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bubba Watson hits his 182-yard tee shot to 6 feet of the cup at the par-3 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.