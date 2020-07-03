-
Bubba Watson shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bubba Watson’s tee shot to 6 feet leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bubba Watson hits his 182-yard tee shot to 6 feet of the cup at the par-3 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Bubba Watson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 98th at 2 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Watson had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Watson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to even for the round.
