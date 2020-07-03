-
-
Bryson DeChambeau putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
-
Extended Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau’s Round 2 highlights from Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau carded a 5-under 67 to get to 11-under for the tournament, just one stroke off the lead heading into the weekend.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Bryson DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, DeChambeau's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, DeChambeau had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.