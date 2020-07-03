In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bronson Burgoon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burgoon finished his day tied for 85th at 3 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Bronson Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burgoon to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Burgoon's 141 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Burgoon had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 4 under for the round.

Burgoon had a fantastic chip-in on the 207-yard par-3 ninth. His his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 under for the round.