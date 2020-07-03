-
Brian Stuard shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Brian Stuard on returning to Rocket Mortgage
Prior to the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brian Stuard talks about his expectations returning back to Detroit Golf Club.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brian Stuard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 11th at 9 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
Stuard got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Stuard hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Stuard hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Stuard's 161 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Stuard chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Stuard hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 12th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Stuard had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.
