In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brian Stuard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 11th at 9 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

Stuard got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Stuard hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Stuard hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Stuard's 161 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Stuard chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Stuard hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 12th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Stuard had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.