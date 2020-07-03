-
-
Brian Harman shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 98th at 2 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Harman hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Harman had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.