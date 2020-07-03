In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brian Gay hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Gay finished his day in 153rd at 5 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Gay's 140 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Gay hit his 85 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Gay's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 459-yard par-4 12th, Gay went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Gay tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 2 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gay to 3 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Gay got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gay to 4 over for the round.