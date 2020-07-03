-
Brendon Todd shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendon Todd sticks approach to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brendon Todd lands his 129-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brendon Todd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 30th at 7 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the par-4 10th, Todd's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
Todd hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Todd hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 seventh, Todd hit his 116 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Todd had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
