  • Brandt Snedeker shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandt Snedeker birdies No. 17 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.