Brandt Snedeker hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 98th at 2 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Snedeker had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Snedeker chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Snedeker's 175 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 under for the day.

After a drive to the right rough on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Snedeker hit an approach shot from 186 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.