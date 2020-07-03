-
-
Brandon Hagy putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
Brandon Hagy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hagy finished his day tied for 11th at 9 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a 326 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Brandon Hagy chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hagy hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Hagy had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.
Hagy missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Hagy to 5 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.