Branden Grace shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
Branden Grace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 85th at 3 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Grace's tee shot went 152 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Grace hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
