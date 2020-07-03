In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Van Pelt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Van Pelt's 98 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Van Pelt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.