Bo Hoag posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Hoag makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Hoag makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Bo Hoag hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Hoag finished his day tied for 85th at 3 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Bo Hoag had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bo Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Hoag's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Hoag missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hoag to 3 under for the round.
