Bill Haas shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bill Haas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 114th at 1 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Haas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Haas to even-par for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Haas's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Haas his second shot went 22 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Haas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.
Haas got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 3 over for the round.
