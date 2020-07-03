-
Ben Taylor putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ben Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 85th at 3 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Ben Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ben Taylor to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Taylor had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
On the par-4 second, Taylor's 149 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
