Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Ben Martin in the second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ben Martin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Martin finished his day tied for 71st at 4 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Ben Martin hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ben Martin to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Martin's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Martin hit his 271 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Martin had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Martin's 129 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 5 under for the round.
