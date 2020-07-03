Beau Hossler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 144th at 3 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a 321 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Hossler chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hossler's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Hossler had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 4 over for the round.

At the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hossler to 4 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 3 over for the round.