Austin Cook shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Cook hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cook had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Cook missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Cook's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
