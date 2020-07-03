Arjun Atwal hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Atwal finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Atwal sank his approach from 157 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Atwal to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Atwal missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Atwal to 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Atwal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Atwal hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th. This moved Atwal to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Atwal hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Atwal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Atwal had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Atwal to 3 under for the round.