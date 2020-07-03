-
-
Andrew Putnam shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Andrew Putnam hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 144th at 3 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a tee shot onto the 233-yard par-3 green 11th, Putnam suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
Putnam got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.