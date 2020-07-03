-
Alex Noren putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Alex Noren hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his day tied for 133rd at 1 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 seventh, Alex Noren hit his 142 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Noren's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
