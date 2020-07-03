-
Adam Schenk shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Schenk hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a 297 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Schenk chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 207-yard par-3 green ninth, Schenk suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Schenk had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.
