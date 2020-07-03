-
Adam Hadwin posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Hadwin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Hadwin finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Adam Hadwin hit his 99 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hadwin missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Hadwin had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
