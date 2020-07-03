-
Aaron Wise putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Aaron Wise hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 85th at 3 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Aaron Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Wise chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Wise's 125 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Wise had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
