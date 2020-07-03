Aaron Baddeley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 114th at 1 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Baddeley hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Baddeley had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.

Baddeley stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 160-yard par-3 15th. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Baddeley to even-par for the round.