Zack Sucher posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Zack Sucher hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free.
After a 328 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Zack Sucher chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zack Sucher to 1 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Sucher hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 2 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Sucher hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 3 under for the round.
