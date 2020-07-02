In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Zac Blair hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 third, Blair's 93 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Blair had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Blair hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Blair hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Blair at 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Blair's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.