Xinjun Zhang shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Xinjun Zhang hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 43rd at 1 under; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, Richy Werenski, James Hahn, and Lucas Glover are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Zhang had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Zhang chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 1 under for the round.
