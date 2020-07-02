-
Wyndham Clark putts well but delivers a 2-over 53 first round in the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Wyndham Clark hit 5 of 13 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Wyndham Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even-par for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 12th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.
