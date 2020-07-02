Will Gordon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Richy Werenski, James Hahn, Lucas Glover, Chris Kirk, Chase Seiffert, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 233-yard par-3 11th green, Gordon suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gordon at 2 over for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 3 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Gordon had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to even for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Gordon went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to even for the round.

Gordon missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 18th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.