Wesley Bryan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Bryan had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bryan hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 fourth. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Bryan's his second shot went 11 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Bryan hit an approach shot from 78 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Bryan's 115 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Bryan's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Bryan missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Bryan to 3 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.