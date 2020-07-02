-
Wes Roach shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wes Roach hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Roach finished his round in 125th at 5 over; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Lucas Glover, Richy Werenski, Chris Kirk, Chase Seiffert, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Roach hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Roach at 1 over for the round.
Roach got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to 2 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Roach had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to 3 over for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Roach's tee shot went 148 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Roach got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to 5 over for the round.
