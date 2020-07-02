-
Webb Simpson shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson birdies No. 5 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
Webb Simpson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings, and Peter Malnati are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Lucas Glover, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Chris Kirk, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Simpson had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Simpson's 78 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Simpson hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
