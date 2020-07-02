  • Webb Simpson shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson birdies No. 5 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.