Vincent Whaley shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Vincent Whaley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After a 332 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Whaley chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
After a 338 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Whaley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Whaley's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Whaley's 83 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
At the 459-yard par-4 12th, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
