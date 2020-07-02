-
Viktor Hovland shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland’s tight tee shot leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Viktor Hovland lands his 145-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
Hovland got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hovland's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.
Hovland had a fantastic chip-in on the 207-yard par-3 ninth. His tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 30 yards to the right intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Hovland had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
