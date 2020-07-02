-
Vijay Singh rebounds from poor front in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Vijay Singh birdies No. 17 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Vijay Singh makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Vijay Singh hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.
On the par-4 second, Vijay Singh's 143 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Vijay Singh to 1 over for the round.
Singh got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Singh had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Singh to even-par for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Singh hit his 267 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Singh to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Singh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Singh to 3 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Singh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to 2 under for the round.
