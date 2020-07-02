-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Tyrrell Hatton in the first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton birdies No. 8 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyrrell Hatton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hatton finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under, Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under, and Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a 272 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Tyrrell Hatton chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Hatton's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hatton hit an approach shot from 144 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hatton's 132 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.
