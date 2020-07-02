-
Tyler McCumber shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler McCumber hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, McCumber's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
McCumber got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 3 over for the round.
After a 351 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, McCumber chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, McCumber chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.
