Tyler Duncan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Duncan had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Duncan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Duncan hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Duncan's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Duncan had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Duncan hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.