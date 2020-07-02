-
-
Troy Merritt putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
Troy Merritt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Merritt finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Troy Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Merritt had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Merritt chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.